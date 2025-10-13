Palestinian President Abbas to attend summit in Egypt

SHARM AL-SHEIKH — Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will attend the Gaza "peace summit" that will take place in Egypt later Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The summit, co-chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will see more than 20 leaders gather to mark the Gaza cease-fire and the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.

The 89-year-old Abbas, a rival of Hamas, has been president since 2005 and is widely unpopular among Palestinians, many of whom see him as beholden to Israel, despite him having declared an end to the Palestinian Authority's security cooperation with the Israel and the U.S. in 2000.

Neither Israel nor Hamas will be represented at the summit.