45 flotilla activists still held by Israel have arrived in Jordan

About 45 activists detained by Israeli forces since their arrest aboard the flotilla bound for Gaza arrived in Jordan on Sunday after several days in Israeli custody, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The group crossed the border today via the Allenby Bridge crossing, in coordination with several embassies to arrange their return to their home countries. Among the activists were citizens of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the United States and Canada, the ministry said in a statement published on X.

Additionally, three Israelis who were part of the flotilla crew were released on Sunday after being held in Shikma Prison in Ashkelon.

Earlier this week, Israeli naval forces intercepted a new convoy of nine boats organized by the Global Sumud flotilla, following the more than 40 vessels stopped the previous week, as they attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, detaining hundreds of people in international waters.