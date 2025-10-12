Egypt confirms a peace summit for Gaza on Monday in Sharm al-Sheikh, chaired by Trump and Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and U.S. President Donald Trump will chair a peace summit on Gaza on Monday afternoon in Sharm al-Sheikh, attended by leaders from more than 20 countries and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

“The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new chapter of regional security and stability,” the Egyptian presidency announced on Saturday, the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

- In addition to the U.N. Secretary-General, several leaders have confirmed their participation, including King Abdullah II of Jordan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

- French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Egypt to show his “support for the implementation of the agreement presented by President Trump to end the war in Gaza,” according to the Elysée. He also intends to discuss “with his partners the next steps for implementing the peace plan.”

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend the summit, which “marks a historic turning point for the region after two years of conflict and bloodshed,” according to Downing Street.

- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are also expected in Egypt, as is European Council President António Costa.

- Hamas announced it will not participate in the official signing of the agreement. One of its senior officials, Hossam Badran, told AFP that the Palestinian Islamist movement is acting “through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.”

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not indicated whether he will attend the summit.

Under the agreement between Israel and Hamas, the 48 hostages — or the remains of hostages — still in Gaza must be handed over to Israel by Monday at 09:00 a.m. GMT.

In exchange, Israel is to release 250 “security detainees,” including many convicted of deadly anti-Israeli attacks, and 1,700 Palestinians arrested by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023.