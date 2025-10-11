Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA RETURNEES

Civil Defense says more than 500,000 people have returned to the north since the cease-fire

Half a million Palestinians have returned north following Israel's partial withdrawal from the territory.

By L'Orient Today staff, 11 October 2025 18:09

Palestinians displaced to the south of the Gaza Strip on Israel’s orders during the war are taking a road to return to the north, as part of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in central Gaza, on Oct. 11, 2025. Photo credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

The Gaza Strip Civil Defense announced Saturday that more than 500,000 people have returned to the northern part of the Palestinian territory since the cease-fire with Israel took effect at 9 a.m. GMT the previous day.

"More than 500,000 people ... have arrived in Gaza between yesterday and now," said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the emergency relief organization operated under the authority of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The Israeli army warned Gaza residents on Friday after the cease-fire took effect, saying several areas in the north of the territory, devastated by more than two years of war, remain dangerous and urging civilians not to approach Israeli troops still present in the territory.

