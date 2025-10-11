Civil Defense says more than 500,000 people have returned to the north since the cease-fire

The Gaza Strip Civil Defense announced Saturday that more than 500,000 people have returned to the northern part of the Palestinian territory since the cease-fire with Israel took effect at 9 a.m. GMT the previous day.

"More than 500,000 people ... have arrived in Gaza between yesterday and now," said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the emergency relief organization operated under the authority of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The Israeli army warned Gaza residents on Friday after the cease-fire took effect, saying several areas in the north of the territory, devastated by more than two years of war, remain dangerous and urging civilians not to approach Israeli troops still present in the territory.