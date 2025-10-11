How Hamas can survive Trump's plan

Members of Hamas in Gaza City, in 2016. (Credit: AFP)
Four Hamas negotiators, seated behind a table sign marked "Palestine," displaying a carefully controlled smile. The staging at Sharm al-Sheikh was clear: The movement that waged war with Israel is also the one that signs peace.But beyond this symbol and the initial phase of hostage and prisoner exchange, it is the next steps of the peace plan for Gaza that will determine Hamas's future in the region’s new dynamic.For nearly two decades, Gaza and Hamas have been inseparable. Unprecedented pressure is now being applied to separate them and build a "Gaza without Hamas" as part of a lasting truce with Israel. The movement has survived decades of assassinations, invasions and sieges, always managing to rebuild itself. This time, however, circumstances seem different. On a related opic Marwan Barghouti, Palestinian...
