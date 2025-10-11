How Hamas can survive Trump's plan

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Four Hamas negotiators, seated behind a table sign marked "Palestine," displaying a carefully controlled smile. The staging at Sharm al-Sheikh was clear: The movement that waged war with Israel is also the one that signs peace.But beyond this symbol and the initial phase of hostage and prisoner exchange, it is the next steps of the peace plan for Gaza that will determine Hamas's future in the region’s new dynamic.For nearly two decades, Gaza and Hamas have been inseparable. Unprecedented pressure is now being applied to separate them and build a "Gaza without Hamas" as part of a lasting truce with Israel. The movement has survived decades of assassinations, invasions and sieges, always managing to rebuild itself. This time, however, circumstances seem different. On a related opic Marwan Barghouti, Palestinian...

Four Hamas negotiators, seated behind a table sign marked "Palestine," displaying a carefully controlled smile. The staging at Sharm al-Sheikh was clear: The movement that waged war with Israel is also the one that signs peace.But beyond this symbol and the initial phase of hostage and prisoner exchange, it is the next steps of the peace plan for Gaza that will determine Hamas's future in the region’s new dynamic.For nearly two decades, Gaza and Hamas have been inseparable. Unprecedented pressure is now being applied to separate them and build a "Gaza without Hamas" as part of a lasting truce with Israel. The movement has survived decades of assassinations, invasions and sieges, always managing to rebuild itself. This time, however, circumstances seem different. On a related opic Marwan Barghouti,...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in