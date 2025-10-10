Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Marwan Barghouti, Palestinian ‘Mandela’ Israel refuses to release

This Fatah activist, detained by Israel since 2002, is one of the prisoners whose release Hamas has demanded as part of the cease-fire deal agreed on Oct. 9.

L'OLJ / Noura Doukhi and Laure-Maïssa Farjallah, 10 October 2025 16:07

Palestinian political prisoner, Marwan Barghouti, in 2012. (Credit: Marco Longari/AFP Archives)

“Whoever harms the people of Israel, whoever kills children, whoever kills women... We will wipe them out.” The tone was that of someone who has nothing to fear and believes he can do anything he wants. When the ultra-nationalist Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, made this boastful threat, he was not addressing a Hamas leader who had just been captured in Gaza. Instead, he was addressing a gaunt man appearing on the brink of exhaustion after more than 20 years of imprisonment, cornered in his cell beside a police officer.The encounter, which circulated on social media, is yet another humiliation for Marwan Barghouti, the Palestinian political prisoner who is likely the most well-known in the world. The spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had condemned that as a violation of the...
