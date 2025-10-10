Diaries from Gaza: The morning the war ended

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today as Israel's onslaught on the enclave rages on.Just like every day since we arrived here, I woke up early — around 6 a.m.Living in tents denies you the right to sleep or wake whenever you want. It even denies you the right to privacy. The tents are packed tightly together, barely a meter apart.You hear everything — every whisper, every movement, every cough from your neighbor’s tent. Even if you want to sleep longer, you can’t. The camp wakes you. Incessant displacement Diaries from Gaza: I do not know where I am, I do not know how I arrived here As soon as I opened my eyes, my husband said, “Congratulations. The war has ended.”I laughed. “I hope...

