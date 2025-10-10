Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under deal, army radio says

Israeli army radio said on Friday that 11 prisoners from Hamas will be released instead of 11 prisoners affiliated with Fatah as part of the Gaza agreement, saying there had been a "last minute" change in those who would be freed.

Hamas is expected to release the 20 living Israeli hostages together, 72 hours after the start of the cease-fire.

In addition, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving long terms in Israeli prisons, as well as 1,700 others who have been arrested since the war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.