Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under deal, army radio says


By Reuters, 10 October 2025 13:06

People walk past posters of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Oct. 10, 2025. (Credit: Ahmas Gharabli/AFP)

Israeli army radio said on Friday that 11 prisoners from Hamas will be released instead of 11 prisoners affiliated with Fatah as part of the Gaza agreement, saying there had been a "last minute" change in those who would be freed.

Hamas is expected to release the 20 living Israeli hostages together, 72 hours after the start of the cease-fire.

In addition, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving long terms in Israeli prisons, as well as 1,700 others who have been arrested since the war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli army radio said on Friday that 11 prisoners from Hamas will be released instead of 11 prisoners affiliated with Fatah as part of the Gaza agreement, saying there had been a "last minute" change in those who would be freed.

Hamas is expected to release the 20 living Israeli hostages together, 72 hours after the start of the cease-fire.

In addition, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving long terms in Israeli prisons, as well as 1,700 others who have been arrested since the war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read