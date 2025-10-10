EXCLUSIVE: Behind Asaad al-Shaibani’s visit to Beirut on Friday

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, speaking during a U.N. Security Council meeting dedicated to the Middle East, in New York, on April 25, 2025. (Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)
Postponed several times and surrounded by many questions, the first visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to Beirut will finally take place on Friday. This trip was preceded by visits from delegations from the Syrian ministries of foreign affairs and justice, aimed at exploring ways to improve and strengthen relations between the two countries.But its implementation carries significant meaning. The main issue in initiating a normalization process remains for Damascus the closure of the file of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons. Shaibani preferred to make the visit once this matter was settled and the detainees released. However, after ongoing discussions between the relevant committees, Damascus realized that the issue required more time than expected. This is especially true given that Syria wanted Lebanon to open its...
