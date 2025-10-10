EXCLUSIVE: Behind Asaad al-Shaibani’s visit to Beirut on Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Postponed several times and surrounded by many questions, the first visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to Beirut will finally take place on Friday. This trip was preceded by visits from delegations from the Syrian ministries of foreign affairs and justice, aimed at exploring ways to improve and strengthen relations between the two countries.But its implementation carries significant meaning. The main issue in initiating a normalization process remains for Damascus the closure of the file of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons. Shaibani preferred to make the visit once this matter was settled and the detainees released. However, after ongoing discussions between the relevant committees, Damascus realized that the issue required more time than expected. This is especially true given that Syria wanted Lebanon to open its...

