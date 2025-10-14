Mo Amer, from Netflix to Beirut's stages: Two sides of a sharp-witted comedian

Mohammed Amer, Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and actor. (Credit: Photo sent by Amer's press team to L'Orient Today)
“I’m not gonna pretend that I live in Lebanon and that I know what it feels like to live in Lebanon,” says Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and actor Mohammed Amer, better known as Mo. “But my heart feels what you're feeling. And it breaks with you.”These are not words said lightly. In an emotional and wide-ranging conversation with L’Orient Today ahead of his Oct. 17 show in Beirut, Amer speaks candidly, eyes squinting, holding back tears, about connection, identity, and why bringing his comedy to Lebanon matters so deeply. Also performing in Lebanon soon... Bassem Youssef, the comedian in the belly of the beast “To the Lebanese: I’m with you,” he says. “I can’t describe how much I feel what you guys are feeling. It’s time for us to bond, be together, be there for one another. Let me take you on a little laugh. Let’s just...
