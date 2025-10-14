Mo Amer, from Netflix to Beirut's stages: Two sides of a sharp-witted comedian

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “I’m not gonna pretend that I live in Lebanon and that I know what it feels like to live in Lebanon,” says Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and actor Mohammed Amer, better known as Mo. “But my heart feels what you're feeling. And it breaks with you.”These are not words said lightly. In an emotional and wide-ranging conversation with L’Orient Today ahead of his Oct. 17 show in Beirut, Amer speaks candidly, eyes squinting, holding back tears, about connection, identity, and why bringing his comedy to Lebanon matters so deeply. Also performing in Lebanon soon... Bassem Youssef, the comedian in the belly of the beast “To the Lebanese: I’m with you,” he says. “I can’t describe how much I feel what you guys are feeling. It’s time for us to bond, be together, be there for one another. Let me take you on a little laugh. Let’s just...

“I’m not gonna pretend that I live in Lebanon and that I know what it feels like to live in Lebanon,” says Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and actor Mohammed Amer, better known as Mo. “But my heart feels what you're feeling. And it breaks with you.”These are not words said lightly. In an emotional and wide-ranging conversation with L’Orient Today ahead of his Oct. 17 show in Beirut, Amer speaks candidly, eyes squinting, holding back tears, about connection, identity, and why bringing his comedy to Lebanon matters so deeply. Also performing in Lebanon soon... Bassem Youssef, the comedian in the belly of the beast “To the Lebanese: I’m with you,” he says. “I can’t describe how much I feel what you guys are feeling. It’s time for us to bond, be together, be there for one another. Let me take you on a...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in