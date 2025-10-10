Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA CEASE-FIRE

'We had to stop the bleeding': In Beirut's Palestinian camps, views on the Gaza truce converge

Many believe Hamas came out of the war "victorious," while also acknowledging that Gaza could not have withstood more destruction.

L'OLJ / By Zeina ANTONIOS, 10 October 2025 10:06

Lire cet article en Français
'We had to stop the bleeding': In Beirut's Palestinian camps, views on the Gaza truce converge

A sign in the Palestinian camp of Shatila, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, pays tribute to the Palestinian martyrs killed in Gaza and Nablus, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)

In the dim alleys of Burj al-Barajneh camp, life goes on as if nothing has happened. Even in other Palestinian refugee camps of Beirut, there is little reason to celebrate, despite the cease-fire set to take effect Friday in Gaza after two years of a devastating Israeli war on the enclave. Housewives shop, and children with backpacks on their shoulders return from school under the watchful eyes of posters of Ismail Haniyeh and Abu Obeida — two Hamas leaders killed by Israel during the war. The posters adorn the walls of this Fatah-dominated camp, a rival of Hamas.Watching passersby, Ahmad* and Jihad*, in their 30s, drag on their cigarettes in dejection. The announcement of a cease-fire — following the near-destruction of Gaza and the mass displacement of a starving population — leaves a bitter taste.“The Gaza agreement is not a victory....
In the dim alleys of Burj al-Barajneh camp, life goes on as if nothing has happened. Even in other Palestinian refugee camps of Beirut, there is little reason to celebrate, despite the cease-fire set to take effect Friday in Gaza after two years of a devastating Israeli war on the enclave. Housewives shop, and children with backpacks on their shoulders return from school under the watchful eyes of posters of Ismail Haniyeh and Abu Obeida — two Hamas leaders killed by Israel during the war. The posters adorn the walls of this Fatah-dominated camp, a rival of Hamas.Watching passersby, Ahmad* and Jihad*, in their 30s, drag on their cigarettes in dejection. The announcement of a cease-fire — following the near-destruction of Gaza and the mass displacement of a starving population — leaves a bitter taste.“The Gaza agreement is not a...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top