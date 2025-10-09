'Today we celebrate. But what about tomorrow?': Gazans worry about second phase of cease-fire

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For 733 days, Gaza has faced death, destruction and hunger. More than 67,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks. Nearly 78 percent of all buildings have been damaged or destroyed. More than 54,000 children suffer from malnutrition. Despite this, for the past few hours, some Palestinians have allowed themselves to breathe again. On Wednesday night, two years and two days after the start of the war — described last month as "genocidal" by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry — Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s cease-fire plan.This step, which includes a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange of Palestinian detainees for Israeli hostages held by Hamas since Oct. 7, is only the beginning of a 20-point peace plan that ultimately calls for the disarmament...

