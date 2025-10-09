'Today we celebrate. But what about tomorrow?': Gazans worry about second phase of cease-fire

Palestinians celebrate outside al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip, on Oct. 9, 2025, after the announcement of a new cease-fire agreement in Gaza. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)
For 733 days, Gaza has faced death, destruction and hunger. More than 67,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks. Nearly 78 percent of all buildings have been damaged or destroyed. More than 54,000 children suffer from malnutrition. Despite this, for the past few hours, some Palestinians have allowed themselves to breathe again. On Wednesday night, two years and two days after the start of the war — described last month as "genocidal" by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry — Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s cease-fire plan.This step, which includes a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange of Palestinian detainees for Israeli hostages held by Hamas since Oct. 7, is only the beginning of a 20-point peace plan that ultimately calls for the disarmament...
