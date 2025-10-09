Lessons from Syria’s first post-Assad Parliament

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The first observation is clear: Sunni men dominate. In Syria’s first Parliament since the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the dissolution of the previous Assembly a few days later, nearly 10 months ago, 119 seats have now been filled. Only six women have entered the chamber, while about ten MPs come from minority groups, according to the official results released Monday. The spokesman for the electoral commission, Nawar Najmeh, acknowledged the underrepresentation, calling it an “imbalance,” while noting that “the one-third of seats the president has yet to appoint could help offset the underrepresented groups.”The complex process designed to replace direct elections is not yet complete. Seventy MPs still have to be appointed directly by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has sought since taking office to reassure the international community...

The first observation is clear: Sunni men dominate. In Syria’s first Parliament since the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the dissolution of the previous Assembly a few days later, nearly 10 months ago, 119 seats have now been filled. Only six women have entered the chamber, while about ten MPs come from minority groups, according to the official results released Monday. The spokesman for the electoral commission, Nawar Najmeh, acknowledged the underrepresentation, calling it an “imbalance,” while noting that “the one-third of seats the president has yet to appoint could help offset the underrepresented groups.”The complex process designed to replace direct elections is not yet complete. Seventy MPs still have to be appointed directly by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has sought since taking office to reassure the international...

