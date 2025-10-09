Lessons from Syria’s first post-Assad Parliament

The Assembly formed through the indirect vote on Oct. 5 remains incomplete, as several provinces were excluded from the electoral process, while the president still has to appoint additional representatives.
The interim Syrian president, Ahmad el-Chareh, at a polling station of a local electoral committee for the first indirect post-Assad legislative elections, in Damascus, on October 5, 2025. Louai Beshara/AFP
The first observation is clear: Sunni men dominate. In Syria’s first Parliament since the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the dissolution of the previous Assembly a few days later, nearly 10 months ago, 119 seats have now been filled. Only six women have entered the chamber, while about ten MPs come from minority groups, according to the official results released Monday. The spokesman for the electoral commission, Nawar Najmeh, acknowledged the underrepresentation, calling it an “imbalance,” while noting that “the one-third of seats the president has yet to appoint could help offset the underrepresented groups.”The complex process designed to replace direct elections is not yet complete. Seventy MPs still have to be appointed directly by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has sought since taking office to reassure the international community...
