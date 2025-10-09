Between Sharaa and Erdogan, a more ambiguous alliance than expected

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google They say the devil is in the details. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s measured smile at the end of his meeting with Syria’s interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa spoke volumes. Their most recent encounter took place on Sept. 24, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders, who had accustomed their audiences to warmer embraces, clearly had a lot to discuss.Certainly, they are starting from a solid foundation. The Turkish leader hopes to open a new chapter in post-Assad Syria, positioning himself as the natural patron of the new authorities emerging from the rebel ranks. Catch up on the Syrian elections Post-Assad Syria sees its first vote: 'Oh really! There was an election?' Many of his domestic interests depend on it: Turkey faces a struggling economy that could benefit from increased investment in...

