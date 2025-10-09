Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Between Sharaa and Erdogan, a more ambiguous alliance than expected

From Damascus’s standpoint, Turkey plays an outsized role in Syria. Ankara criticizes its slow response on the Kurdish question and worries about Israeli expansionism.

By Clara HAGE, 09 October 2025 13:56

Lire cet article en Français
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Ankara (Turkey) on Feb. 3, 2025. (Credit: Mustafa Kamac/Turkish Presidency/Anadolu via AFP)

They say the devil is in the details. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s measured smile at the end of his meeting with Syria’s interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa spoke volumes. Their most recent encounter took place on Sept. 24, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders, who had accustomed their audiences to warmer embraces, clearly had a lot to discuss.Certainly, they are starting from a solid foundation. The Turkish leader hopes to open a new chapter in post-Assad Syria, positioning himself as the natural patron of the new authorities emerging from the rebel ranks. Catch up on the Syrian elections Post-Assad Syria sees its first vote: 'Oh really! There was an election?' Many of his domestic interests depend on it: Turkey faces a struggling economy that could benefit from increased investment in...
