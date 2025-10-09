For Damascus Kurds, the regime has changed but fear remains

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google With lipstick on and a cigarette between her lips, Fatmeh, a shopkeeper in the neighborhood, smiles wistfully when she speaks of “her president.”“I wish he were president of all Syria,” she said.The residents of Zorava were delighted by the visit by Mazloum Abdi on Oct. 7 to the presidential palace.In this Kurdish neighborhood on the outskirts of Damascus, Abdi is seen as a protective father figure watching over them from afar, and as a final hope — the only one capable of carrying his people’s voice and defending the community’s rights in the capital.“Someone has to do it,” said Abou Ali, smiling behind his fruit and vegetable stall.Beyond the symbolism, the high-level meeting between the Kurdish leader and interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa helped prevent yet another armed flare-up in Aleppo on Monday between Kurdish forces and the new...

With lipstick on and a cigarette between her lips, Fatmeh, a shopkeeper in the neighborhood, smiles wistfully when she speaks of “her president.”“I wish he were president of all Syria,” she said.The residents of Zorava were delighted by the visit by Mazloum Abdi on Oct. 7 to the presidential palace.In this Kurdish neighborhood on the outskirts of Damascus, Abdi is seen as a protective father figure watching over them from afar, and as a final hope — the only one capable of carrying his people’s voice and defending the community’s rights in the capital.“Someone has to do it,” said Abou Ali, smiling behind his fruit and vegetable stall.Beyond the symbolism, the high-level meeting between the Kurdish leader and interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa helped prevent yet another armed flare-up in Aleppo on Monday between Kurdish...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in