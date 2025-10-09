Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INTERVIEW

AI, a new challenge for Middle Eastern universities

AUF has just launched two major projects focusing on digital technology and employability. Explanations from Jean-Noël Baléo, its regional director.

By Chantal EDDÉ, 09 October 2025 10:16

Lire cet article en Français
AI, a new challenge for Middle Eastern universities

Jean-Noël Baléo, Regional Director of the AUF for the Middle East. (Credit: AUF)

L'Orient-le Jour: How does the AUF's project "Support for the integration of AI in higher education in the Middle East" address the current challenges faced by Middle Eastern universities?Jean-Noël Baléo: Among the new challenges faced by universities is the digital transition in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). There is a significant disparity between countries and institutions. In the Middle East, Gulf countries are more advanced than others.The AUF has identified a lack of AI training in non-technical faculties, meaning those other than computer science or engineering. Yet this skill is now essential to ensure students' employability in many fields. On a similar topic At ETIB, World Translation Day combines tradition, innovation and AI Thus, in the formal economy of the Middle East, we will identify...
L'Orient-le Jour: How does the AUF's project "Support for the integration of AI in higher education in the Middle East" address the current challenges faced by Middle Eastern universities?Jean-Noël Baléo: Among the new challenges faced by universities is the digital transition in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). There is a significant disparity between countries and institutions. In the Middle East, Gulf countries are more advanced than others.The AUF has identified a lack of AI training in non-technical faculties, meaning those other than computer science or engineering. Yet this skill is now essential to ensure students' employability in many fields. On a similar topic At ETIB, World Translation Day combines tradition, innovation and AI Thus, in the formal economy of the Middle East, we will...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top