Cabinet signs decree granting Starlink two-year license

BEIRUT — Cabinet signed a decree on Tuesday officially granting a two-year license for Starlink to provide internet distribution services across Lebanon via satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Lebanese government approved Starlink’s request to operate in Lebanon on Sept. 11, following six months of negotiations with the company, which has since established local offices.

According to the decree, which L’Orient-Le Jour was able to review, the license “does not grant the company any exclusive rights, nor does it prevent the granting of similar licenses to others,” meaning Starlink will not hold a monopoly over satellite internet services in Lebanon.

In July, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a delegation from the French group Eutelsat, which also provides satellite internet services. The talks with Eutelsat have not yet led to any agreement, “but remain open,” a source familiar with the matter told L’Orient-Le Jour.

Starlink will be required to pay theTelecommunications Ministry a fixed annual fee of $25,000, paid in advance for two years, in addition to 25 percent of its gross subscriber revenues. The latter must be settled every three months, “within 30 days of the end of the said period,” stated the decree.

In explaining the rationale behind the decision, officials said it aligns with the strategic objectives of the Telecommunications Ministry, “which include modernizing Lebanon’s telecommunications infrastructure, strengthening digital security, and ensuring the availability of reliable, high-quality internet services.”

The decree states that the decision is expected to bring a notable improvement in internet connectivity across Lebanon, ensuring service continuity even during power outages, war, or other disruptions. It is also intended to boost state revenues through a revenue-sharing mechanism established between the government and the service provider.

Access to Starlink’s service will initially be limited to companies, with subscription packages starting at $100 per month, according to the Telecommunications Ministry.



