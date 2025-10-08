Army raid in the Bekaa, several arrested

The Lebanese Army announced on Wednesday that it had carried out a series of raids in the Bekaa, arresting several fugitives in relation to varying charges.

In a statement, the military specified that "a patrol raided several homes in the Hermel area and arrested two citizens for various crimes: armed kidnapping, illegal border crossing, arms trafficking, drug trafficking and shooting firearms."

The statement added that "a large quantity of narcotics, as well as ammunition and military equipment, were seized in their possession."

Another operation was conducted in Taraya (Baalbeck). According to the statement, "a patrol raided the homes of wanted individuals, arrested a citizen accused of firing shots, and seized a quantity of weapons and ammunition in his possession."

The army concluded that "the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities and an investigation has been launched under the supervision of the relevant prosecutor's office."