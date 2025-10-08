Samy Gemayel calls on Aoun and Salam to 'stand together'

BEIRUT — Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel on Wednesday praised the "courageous stances" taken in recent weeks by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, amid controversy over the state's monopoly on arms and tensions surrounding the commemoration of the death of Hassan Nasrallah.

He urged Baabda and the Grand Serail to "stand together."

Salam's "courageous" positions "reflect a sincere commitment to restoring the principle of the state and strengthening the rule of law in Lebanon," Gemayel said during a meeting at the Grand Serail with the prime minister. He argued that these stances are "what the Lebanese need today," according to a statement from the prime minister's office on X.

Salam had taken a strong position after the illumination of the Raouche Rock by the Hezbollah-affiliated NGO Rissalat, in an event previously banned by the Beirut governor, to mark the Sept. 25 commemoration of the killing by Israel of Nasrallah, the former Hezbollah leader.

Salam had called for legal action against those responsible, citing "violation of authorization terms."

During the Oct. 6 Cabinet session, the government decided to temporarily suspend the NGO, pending the results of an investigation. Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, President Joseph Aoun defended the army and security forces, who had not prevented the illumination, raising concerns about tensions between him and Salam.

The Kataeb leader stressed the need for the political leadership to present a united front, saying, "It's the only way to save Lebanon and assert the logic of the state over the law of the jungle that has ruled the country for two decades."

'A historic opportunity'

Referring to the "historic opportunity" represented by the alliance of Aoun and Salam, Gemayel emphasized the importance of "standing together and showing solidarity to restore state control over arms and prevent any armed militia from persisting in Lebanon. This is essential to rebuilding the state, attracting investment and aid, and returning Lebanon to the international map for economic reforms," he insisted.

The agenda for the Salam-Gemayel meeting also included the parliamentary elections file. "We emphasized the need for the government to fulfill its responsibilities and submit a bill to Parliament on expatriate participation, guaranteeing them the right to vote for all 128 MPs as in previous elections," said the Metn-North MP, describing as "incomprehensible" other proposals that would limit diaspora representation to just six MPs.

The legislative elections are expected to be held next May. But it remains unclear under what arrangements, and whether and how expatriates will be able to participate. The issue remains deadlocked between one camp seeking to amend the 2017 electoral law to guarantee Lebanese expatriates' right to vote for all 128 MPs, and another camp opposing any change and preferring to maintain Article 112 of the existing law.