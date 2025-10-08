Hezbollah disarmament: Army's progress report impresses Cabinet, determined to move forward

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Even if all eyes were fixed on the Raouche issue during Monday’s Cabinet meeting, that doesn’t mean that the army’s first monthly progress report on implementing a state monopoly on arms wasn’t also of great interest to those present. According to a member of the government, Army Chief Rodolphe Haykal’s presentation surprised those present with its precision and the information it contained. In fact, several ministers saw Haykal’s presentation as the highlight of the meeting, particularly because of the prospects it opens up south of the Litani River.This detailed briefing, illustrated with maps and images from the field, was confidential for military reasons. Yet those present were able to grasp the importance of the work accomplished, as well as the hidden challenges it contains.Some sources said General Haykal may ask for an...

Even if all eyes were fixed on the Raouche issue during Monday’s Cabinet meeting, that doesn’t mean that the army’s first monthly progress report on implementing a state monopoly on arms wasn’t also of great interest to those present. According to a member of the government, Army Chief Rodolphe Haykal’s presentation surprised those present with its precision and the information it contained. In fact, several ministers saw Haykal’s presentation as the highlight of the meeting, particularly because of the prospects it opens up south of the Litani River.This detailed briefing, illustrated with maps and images from the field, was confidential for military reasons. Yet those present were able to grasp the importance of the work accomplished, as well as the hidden challenges it contains.Some sources said General Haykal may ask...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in