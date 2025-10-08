BEHIND THE SCENES
Hezbollah disarmament: Army's progress report impresses Cabinet, determined to move forward
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 08 October 2025 14:29
Even if all eyes were fixed on the Raouche issue during Monday’s Cabinet meeting, that doesn’t mean that the army’s first monthly progress report on implementing a state monopoly on arms wasn’t also of great interest to those present. According to a member of the government, Army Chief Rodolphe Haykal’s presentation surprised those present with its precision and the information it contained. In fact, several ministers saw Haykal’s presentation as the highlight of the meeting, particularly because of the prospects it opens up south of the Litani River.This detailed briefing, illustrated with maps and images from the field, was confidential for military reasons. Yet those present were able to grasp the importance of the work accomplished, as well as the hidden challenges it contains.Some sources said General Haykal may ask for an...
