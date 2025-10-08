‘Le nom des rois’ by Charif Majdalani shortlisted for the 2025 Goncourt Prize

The novel "Le nom des rois" ("The Name of Kings") by Lebanese writer Charif Majdalani, initially among the fifteen titles pre-selected for the 2025 Goncourt Prize, is now one of eight shortlisted novels, the Goncourt Academy announced in a statement.

This book recounts the author's childhood in pre-war Lebanon, with a main character and narrator who is passionate about books and history.

The four finalists will be announced on Oct. 28, while the winner of the 123rd edition of the literary prize will be revealed on Nov. 4, the Academy said. The selected titles are as follows, according to the Goncourt Academy's announcement:

Nathacha APPANAH, La nuit au cœur (Gallimard)

Emmanuel CARRÈRE, Kolkhoze (P.O.L)

Paul GASNIER, La collision (Gallimard)

Yanick LAHENS, Passagères de nuit (Sabine Wespieser)

Caroline LAMARCHE, Le bel obscur (Seuil)

Charif MAJDALANI, Le nom des rois (Stock)

Laurent MAUVIGNIER, La maison vide (Minuit)

Alfred de MONTESQUIOU, Le crépuscule des hommes (Robert Laffont)