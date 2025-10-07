Aoun congratulates Lebanese basketball clubs for their continental achievements

President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday congratulated the Lebanese basketball clubs Riyadi, Sagesse, and Champville for their recent results in continental competitions.

The reigning Lebanese and Asian champions, Riyadi, added another title to their already well-stocked trophy cabinet by winning the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Championship on Sunday. The Beirut-based Manara team defeated the Emirati club al-Sharjah with a score of 88-75.

Champville, which was defeated by Riyadi in the semi-final, also achieved an honorable result in the same competition, securing third place with a narrow 103-102 victory over Kazakhstan's Astana club.

The following day, the Sagesse club left the United Arab Emirates disappointed after losing the final of the Arab Club Championship in Dubai to Kuwait's Sporting Club (101-93), having missed out at the end of the match.

"These accomplishments reflect the true image of Lebanon, that of a determined, willing, hopeful, and passionate country," Aoun said in a statement relayed by the National News Agency (NNA).

He expressed his confidence that "the Lebanese flag will continue to fly on regional and international podiums thanks to the efforts and perseverance of Lebanese players and their faith in their country."



