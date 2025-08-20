'Arakji' basketball court opened in Akkar

BEIRUT — A basketball court, named "Arakji" after the famous Lebanese Basketball player Wael Arakji, was officially inaugurated in the village of Bireh (Akkar district) on Wednesday, with the support and contribution of the Sweden-based SALAR International organization, according to our correspondent in the North.

The opening ceremony took place in an enthusiastic atmosphere, and in the presence of a large audience, including Wael Arakji, educational and social figures, mayors, mokhtars (local community representative,) and community leaders from various regions.

During the event, the director of the organization, Thuraya Hammoud, praised this initiative as a contribution to supporting sports and youth activities in the region. SALAR, which is part of the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions, works globally to strengthen democracy and good governance at the local level.

Arakji then inaugurated the stadium in the presence of his father and mother, amid a warm welcome from the townspeople and sports fans. Speeches were also given by Arakji and his father, as well as the mayor of Bireh, Mohammad Mereb, in which they emphasized the importance of this initiative in developing the abilities of young people and showcasing their talents.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.