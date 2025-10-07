Amir from Gaza studies English to apply for scholarships and escape war

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "I can finally start learning English again." That's the first message we receive from Amir* on Sept. 26, after his 14-hour journey fleeing Gaza City, drowned under a deluge of Israeli fire. After he describes a journey as frightening as it was humiliating along the Salaheddine road heading south through the enclave, he concludes: "Now I have to focus on improving my English writing skills." Since January, the young man has made it his obsession, intent on leaving to study abroad and escape the Gaza Strip. "The hardest part is living without hope," he confides. "English is my only chance to live. I can't give up on it." Another testimony from Gaza Diaries from Gaza: I do not know where I am, I do not know how I arrived here 'Israel struck back and hell began'The war was far...

"I can finally start learning English again." That's the first message we receive from Amir* on Sept. 26, after his 14-hour journey fleeing Gaza City, drowned under a deluge of Israeli fire. After he describes a journey as frightening as it was humiliating along the Salaheddine road heading south through the enclave, he concludes: "Now I have to focus on improving my English writing skills." Since January, the young man has made it his obsession, intent on leaving to study abroad and escape the Gaza Strip. "The hardest part is living without hope," he confides. "English is my only chance to live. I can't give up on it." Another testimony from Gaza Diaries from Gaza: I do not know where I am, I do not know how I arrived here 'Israel struck back and hell began'The war was far...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in