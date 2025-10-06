Extradition request for alleged Rhosus owner: Lebanon pledges not to enforce death penalty

The devastation caused by the double explosion at the Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)
Myrna Kallas, the deputy public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation in charge of international judicial cooperation, traveled to Bulgaria last week, where she handed over Lebanon’s written pledge not to issue a death sentence or enforce such a penalty against the owner of the vessel Rhosus, Igor Grechushkin.Grechushkin is said to have been responsible for transporting from Georgia the ammonium nitrate that triggered the deadly nuclear-level Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut Port explosion. The material was reportedly offloaded in Beirut in 2014.The 45-year-old was arrested in Bulgaria earlier this month under an Interpol red notice issued at Lebanon’s request, after the country had issued an arrest warrant in absentia in October 2020.An extradition treaty exists between Lebanon and Bulgaria, under which the requested state — in this case, Bulgaria —...
