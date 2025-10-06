Extradition request for alleged Rhosus owner: Lebanon pledges not to enforce death penalty

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Myrna Kallas, the deputy public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation in charge of international judicial cooperation, traveled to Bulgaria last week, where she handed over Lebanon’s written pledge not to issue a death sentence or enforce such a penalty against the owner of the vessel Rhosus, Igor Grechushkin.Grechushkin is said to have been responsible for transporting from Georgia the ammonium nitrate that triggered the deadly nuclear-level Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut Port explosion. The material was reportedly offloaded in Beirut in 2014.The 45-year-old was arrested in Bulgaria earlier this month under an Interpol red notice issued at Lebanon’s request, after the country had issued an arrest warrant in absentia in October 2020.An extradition treaty exists between Lebanon and Bulgaria, under which the requested state — in this case, Bulgaria —...

An extradition treaty exists between Lebanon and Bulgaria, under which the requested state — in this case,...

