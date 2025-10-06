An Israeli truce in Gaza to free the hostages... and then what?

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Washington, April 7, 2025. (Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP)
“The occupation [Israel] must not obstruct the implementation of President Trump’s plan,” a senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday, ahead of indirect talks with Israeli negotiators in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt. “If the occupation has a genuine intention to reach an agreement, Hamas is ready.” Monday’s discussions will be geared toward clarifying the details of the Gaza cease-fire and hostage release plan presented by Donald Trump last week. Hamas’ response on Friday evening was clear: It’s ready to honor the agreement if Israel suspends all military operations across the Gaza Strip and withdraws from the enclave.It is a cautious “yes, but” in the midst of a standoff in which the U.S. president is the main arbiter, determined to be the one who will bring an end to two years of devastation. The deal in question... Hamas says 'yes, but'...
