Mobile network disrupted following update operation, Touch announces

Mobile operator Touch, which shares the Lebanese market with Alfa, announced on Monday in a statement that several subscribers still using old SIM cards experienced connectivity issues following an update to its services.

The problem occurred “after the transfer of its subscriber base to its new operational system at dawn on Monday — as it had announced last week — as part of the update of its main CS Core Network switch. Some malfunctions affected a limited number of old SIM cards this morning, which impacted the service,” the operator wrote, according to the state-run National News Agency.

“The company is making every effort to overcome these obstacles and restore service as quickly as possible to all affected subscribers, by any means necessary, and apologizes to its customers for this inconvenience,” the operator continued, promising to inform them once the situation has returned to normal. It added that this update is intended to improve network quality, particularly in terms of the smooth transition between 3G and 4G, as well as overall performance.