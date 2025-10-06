Explosion heard in Kurdish district of Aleppo; Trump promises 'massive bloodbath' in Gaza if talks stall | LIVE

Iran will not resume negotiations 'at this stage' with Europeans, warns against 'dangerous dimensions' of Trump's Gaza plan

Iran will not resume "at this stage" negotiations with European countries on its nuclear program despite the return of sanctions, Iranian diplomacy said on Monday.

"We are not considering negotiations at this stage," said diplomacy spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, adding that Iran was examining the "consequences" and "implications" of the return of the sanctions initiated by France, the United Kingdom and Germany, reports AFP.

In addition, Iran supports any initiative aimed at "ending the killings in Gaza," said Baghaei, in reaction to Donald Trump's plan for Gaza. However, he warned of the "dangerous dimensions" of this plan and the risk of obstruction from Israel, adding that any decision concerning this plan returns to the Palestinians themselves, reports Reuters.