Explosion heard in Kurdish district of Aleppo; Trump promises 'massive bloodbath' in Gaza if talks stall | LIVE

Iran will not resume negotiations 'at this stage' with Europeans, warns against 'dangerous dimensions' of Trump's Gaza plan
Iran will not resume "at this stage" negotiations with European countries on its nuclear program despite the return of sanctions, Iranian diplomacy said on Monday.
"We are not considering negotiations at this stage," said diplomacy spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, adding that Iran was examining the "consequences" and "implications" of the return of the sanctions initiated by France, the United Kingdom and Germany, reports AFP.
In addition, Iran supports any initiative aimed at "ending the killings in Gaza," said Baghaei, in reaction to Donald Trump's plan for Gaza. However, he warned of the "dangerous dimensions" of this plan and the risk of obstruction from Israel, adding that any decision concerning this plan returns to the Palestinians themselves, reports Reuters.
Syria: Explosion heard in Kurdish district of Aleppo, tunnel would've been destroyed by authorities
Syrian media reports a powerful explosion that has shaken the city of Aleppo, from the Kurdish district of Achrafieh, still controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
No possible victims are available. Videos circulating on social networks show a column of smoke escaping from the place of the explosion.
According to initial information reported by certain media, the explosion heard would come from the detonation by the Syrian Defense Ministry of a former tunnel dating from the civil war, located in the Tarek Ben Ziad garden, and several neighboring buildings were damaged by the explosion.
The SDFs adopted an attitude of neutrality between the rebels and the Assad regime during the civil war. They signed an agreement last April to transfer the security management of the district to the new authorities, which is not yet effective.
Tehran says release of French nationals in exchange for Iranian held in France is 'under discussion'
Iran is in discussion with France about a possible exchange between two French citizens detained in Tehran since May 2022 and an Iranian citizen arrested in France, said the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, according to AFP.
The latter added that Paris had never informed Tehran of the reasons for the arrest of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student living in Lyon, who was arrested this year due to publications on social networks deemed hostile to Israel.
Since dawn, at least 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Gaza
Israeli attacks have killed at least seven people in the Gaza Strip since dawn, including three people who came to seek help, according to information reported by Al Jazeera journalists on the ground.
Swiss flotilla activists for Gaza denounce 'inhuman conditions of detention' in Israel
Nine Swiss Humanitarian Flotilla members for Gaza returned to Switzerland on Sunday after being expelled by Israel, some claiming that they had undergone inhuman conditions of detention, said the group that represents them. Israel did not immediately react to these new accusations.
Its Foreign Affairs Ministry had previously described as "complete lies" the information inflicted on detainees. In total, nineteen Swiss nationals, including former mayor of Geneva Rémy Pagani, were on several ships of the flotilla that were trying to transport aid to the Gaza Strip, subject to the Israeli blockade. They were arrested on Wednesday at sea by Israeli forces, then transferred to Ktzi'OT prison, according to the Waves of Freedom organization.
Nine of them returned to Geneva Sunday afternoon. "The participants denounced the inhuman conditions of detention as well as the humiliating and degrading treatment that they suffered during their arrest and their imprisonment," the group said in a statement.
For its part, Israel said on Sunday that the legal rights of activists had been fully respected, that no physical force had been used and that all prisoners had had access to water, food and toilet. The activists' press release, however, reports deprivation of sleep, lack of water and food, as well as physical violence, some claiming that it has been struck, trampled and locked in a cage.
Merz: Germany should 'boycott' Eurovision 'if Israel is excluded'
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that his country is expected to boycott the Eurovision song competition, scheduled for next year in Vienna, if Israel were to be excluded, according to Haaretz.
Questioned during a program broadcast on the public channel Ard on the possibility that Berlin voluntarily gives up participating in the event in such a scenario, the conservative leader replied that he would support such a decision, considering "scandalous that this subject is even mentioned" and claiming that "Israel has its place in Eurovision."
Gaza flotilla: Last 28 Spanish activists expected back to country on Monday
The 28 Spanish activists still detained in Israel for their participation in the Gaza aid flotilla intercepted last week should be released and returned to Spain on Monday, the day after the arrival of 21 of their fellow citizens, the foreign affairs minister announced.
"Today, the group of 28 Spanish flotilla members who remain detained in Israel will leave Israel," said José Manuel Albares on Catalunya Radio, AFP said. "We work so that they all arrive in Spain as soon as possible," he added.
"According to forecasts, today there will no longer be any Spanish in prison in Israel," said Albares. Dozens of other activists of various nationalities, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, also had to leave Israel on Monday. Most, if not all, will be transported by plane in Greece, where they can take flights to return to their respective countries, their respective governments said on Sunday.
On Sunday, 21 of the 49 Spanish activists who Israel had arrested had already returned to Spain, where some denounced "physical and psychological ill-treatment" upon arrival.
Egyptian president welcomes Trump plan for Gaza
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi praised the plan of American President Donald Trump for Gaza, while representatives of Hamas and Israel must hold indirect negotiations in Egypt on an exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as a cease-fire.
"I can only express my praise and my gratitude to the American president Donald Trump for his initiative aimed at establishing a cease-fire in Gaza," he said in a speech delivered on the anniversary of the Israeli-Arab war in October 1973 (Kippur War), AFP said.
"A cease-fire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process leading to the establishment and the recognition of the Palestinian state mean that we are on the right track towards a lasting peace and stability," he added.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Monday that ongoing efforts to end the war in Gaza were the most promising since the war began two years ago, according to Reuters.
"For the first time in two years, this is not just a cease-fire, but a viable political solution. Israeli, Arab, and Palestinian stakeholders are now exchanging ideas on how things can develop in the Gaza Strip," the minister told German public broadcaster ARD.
Southern Lebanon updates
In the morning, the Israeli army conducted a sweep operation using machine guns from the Israeli site of Ruweissat al-Alam, targeting the disputed heights and the outskirts of the village of Kfar Shuba, in the Hasbaya district, reports our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
Also in the south, Israeli drones flew over villages in the Sour region, as well as those of Nabatieh, Iqlim al-Tuffah and Zahrani.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on the Truth Social network that there had been "very positive discussions this weekend with Hamas and countries around the world (Arab, Muslim, and all others) to free Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian movement, end the war in Gaza, but, most importantly, achieve a long-sought peace in the Middle East."
"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend ... These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly ... I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries-old 'conflict.' TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!" the U.S. president added.
Major news this morning
Hamas' chief negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, arrived in Egypt overnight at the head of a delegation tasked with beginning indirect negotiations with Israel, the Palestinian Islamist movement announced.
Hamas specified that discussions would focus on "the mechanisms of a cease-fire, the withdrawal of occupying forces and a prisoner exchange."
Israeli negotiators were expected to arrive in the evening.
Good morning! We are now launching our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East, as Hamas delivered its response to Trump's Gaza plan on Friday evening, stating its readiness to release all Israeli hostages and negotiate an end to the war, but without addressing the issue of disarmament.
We will also be following developments in the rest of the region, particularly in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.
