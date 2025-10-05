Perla Harb, Miss Lebanon 2025: When hope wins

Perla Harb poses with Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, after being crowned Miss Lebanon 2025 on Oct. 4, 2025. (Credit: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)
"Miss Lebanon 2025 is, and will remain … Perla Harb!" The announcement rang out just before midnight Saturday, from the ISOL Arena in Zouk Mosbeh to the homes of Lebanese viewers watching the pageant live.The result — instantly relayed by international agencies and local media — capped months of preparation and a ceremony produced by LBCI under the banners of hope and beauty. The goal was not only to crown the successor to Nada Koussa but also to reaffirm Lebanon’s cultural identity, tourism appeal, and openness to the world. A look back Nada Koussa, a Miss Lebanon who listens Viewers discovered the young winner over the course of an evening that began at 9 p.m. and followed the traditional pageant format. Sixteen contestants, all students or graduates, competed for the coveted crown, opening the show with a dance tableau...
