UNITED KINGDOM

Police probe fire at mosque


AFP / By AFP, 05 October 2025 14:00

Police officers stand near to flowers left at the police cordon outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on Oct. 4, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue on Oct. 2. (Credit: Paul Ellis/AFP)

Police said on Sunday they were investigating a suspected arson at a mosque in southern England as a "hate crime", days after a fatal attack on a synagogue.

Officers were called to the incident at the mosque in the south coast town of Peacehaven late on Saturday.

No one was injured but the blaze caused damage to the mosque's front entrance and a vehicle parked outside.

The fire follows Thursday's attack on a synagogue in northern Manchester in which two people died and three others were seriously injured.

