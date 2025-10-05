Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Salam inaugurates Salim Hoss Street: 'Building stronger Lebanese institutions'


By L'Orient Today staff, 05 October 2025 12:23

Salam inaugurates Salim Hoss Street: 'Building stronger Lebanese institutions'

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. (Credit: NNA)

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday inaugurated a street named after the late former head of government Salim Hoss, in the Aisha Bakkar neighborhood of Beirut, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

"This is a moment of loyalty to a great man who restored honor to politics in Lebanon," Salam said. He added: "Salim Hoss believed in institutions, and our government today is working to build Lebanese institutions."

For the record

Salim Hoss, l’énigmatique

Former Prime Minister Salim Hoss, a highly respected figure in Lebanon, passed away on August 25, 2024, at the age of 94 in Beirut. He held this position several times, notably during the difficult periods of the Lebanese war (1976-1980, 1987-1990, 1988-1989, 1989-1990, 1998-2000) and was a longtime Beirut MP.

