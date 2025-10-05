Salam inaugurates Salim Hoss Street: 'Building stronger Lebanese institutions'

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday inaugurated a street named after the late former head of government Salim Hoss, in the Aisha Bakkar neighborhood of Beirut, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

"This is a moment of loyalty to a great man who restored honor to politics in Lebanon," Salam said. He added: "Salim Hoss believed in institutions, and our government today is working to build Lebanese institutions."

Former Prime Minister Salim Hoss, a highly respected figure in Lebanon, passed away on August 25, 2024, at the age of 94 in Beirut. He held this position several times, notably during the difficult periods of the Lebanese war (1976-1980, 1987-1990, 1988-1989, 1989-1990, 1998-2000) and was a longtime Beirut MP.