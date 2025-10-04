Hannibal Gaddafi case sees a turning point in a highly controversial detention
For the first time in ten years, a request for release has been approved by one of the families of the two companions of Imam Musa Sadr, who disappeared alongside him in Libya. However, the opinion is non-binding for Investigative Judge Zaher Hamade.
The son of journalist Abbas Badreddine has approved the request for the release of Hannibal Gaddafi. (Copy of the notification of the request)
Arrested in December 2015 for "withholding information" in the case of Imam Musa Sadr's August 1978 disappearance in Libya, as well as that of his two companions — journalist Abbas Badreddine and Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub — Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, could see his situation change for the first time in ten years. On Wednesday, the Badreddine family, which had immediately after his arrest become a civil party in the case alongside the Sadr and Yaacoub families, approved Gaddafi's latest request for release, which was submitted last June. Zaher Badreddine, the son of the missing journalist, wrote on the notice of the request, a copy of which L’Orient-Le Jour has seen: “I am in favor of Hannibal Gaddafi’s release, in the hope of cooperation to uncover the fate of my father.”In this case...
