Man killed during Lebanese Army drug bust in Baalbeck

BEKAA — A man was killed on Saturday in Baalbeck, in the Charawneh neighborhood, during large-scale raids by the Lebanese Army in the northern Bekaa region, where operations against drug trafficking are increasing, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent. The victim, identified by the initials H.H., was wanted by the authorities and faced multiple arrest warrants.

Clashes involving light and medium weapons initially broke out between the troops and wanted members of the Jaafar clan near al-Mokhtar factory, then spread into the neighborhoods after the suspects opened fire on the army, prompting a return of fire.

In the area, where a significant security deployment is in place, a tense atmosphere continues, marked by sporadic explosions, light artillery fire and rockets, as the army has blocked access to the neighborhood to continue its searches.

At the end of September, a large operation targeting drug traffickers and led by the Lebanese army was launched in Dar al-Wassaa, near Yammouneh and Deir al-Ahmar, two Bekaa localities known for numerous cannabis fields. A Lebanese Army drone also carried out a strike in the Jurd of Yammouneh, killing Hassan Abbas Jaafar, nicknamed “the Hawk,” a member of the clan known for involvement in drug trafficking. Two other clan members were also injured.

The Lebanese Army, tasked with disarming Hezbollah’s militia, is also actively involved in combating drug trafficking and destroying cannabis fields in coordination with the Narcotics Brigade of the Internal Security Forces (ISF). Among the traffickers are members of powerful Shiite clans who have long benefited from Hezbollah’s protection.