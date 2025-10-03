Hajjar requests dissolution of Hezbollah-affiliated association that submitted request for Raouche projection

BEIRUT — Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, requested on Friday the dissolution of the "Lebanese Association for Arts - Rissalat" which had submitted a request for authorization to project the images of Hezbollah's former Secretary-Generals Hassan Nasrallah and Safieddine on Raouche Rock.

Although the association, which might be affiliated with Hezbollah, was only granted the right to gather in Raouche for the first commemoration of Nasrallah and Safieddine's assassination without projecting images, the Rock was nevertheless illuminated with the former Secretary Generals' pictures on Sept. 25.

In a statement relayed by local media outlets on Friday, Hajjar also announced the withdrawal of the association's official license.

The Ministry said the association had violated the Beirut Governor’s decision dated Sept. 24, 2025, as well as the obligations that the association committed to when applying for the license. It also accused the group of "violating laws governing public property, encroaching on it and using it for purposes other than those designated and for activities that affect public order without prior authorization or approval."

The Interior Ministry’s request was placed as the second item on the Cabinet’s agenda for its Monday session in the Baabda Presidential Palace, according to the statement.

Immediately after the Raouche incident, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that he had asked the relevant ministries to "arrest those responsible." On Wednesday, the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal Hajjar, issued search and investigation notices against two individuals after they were summoned for questioning and refused to appear. One day later, Hajjar questioned two individuals as part of the investigations. He released one of them under a residence guarantee and ordered the other, who is the owner of the laser device used to project the images, to remain in custody. The judge also summoned three other individuals for questioning on Friday.