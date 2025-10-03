Gaza blockade: 'The flotillas do not violate international law — Israel does'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Friday, the Israeli navy intercepted the Marinette, the last ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla, while it was still en route to the besieged Gaza Strip. The vessel was carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Palestinian enclave, which has been under constant Israeli bombardment for nearly two years, since Hamas's operation against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.The ship, flying the Polish flag and carrying six people on board, was intercepted about 43 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza while it was still in international waters, according to Al Jazeera.This was the 44th boat seized by the Israeli military as part of this recent flotilla initiative, none of which reached Gaza's waters. The interception, broadcast live on social media, has reignited questions about the legality of Israel's actions at sea. Israeli authorities have...

On Friday, the Israeli navy intercepted the Marinette, the last ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla, while it was still en route to the besieged Gaza Strip. The vessel was carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Palestinian enclave, which has been under constant Israeli bombardment for nearly two years, since Hamas's operation against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.The ship, flying the Polish flag and carrying six people on board, was intercepted about 43 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza while it was still in international waters, according to Al Jazeera.This was the 44th boat seized by the Israeli military as part of this recent flotilla initiative, none of which reached Gaza's waters. The interception, broadcast live on social media, has reignited questions about the legality of Israel's actions at sea. Israeli authorities have...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in