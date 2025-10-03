Gaza blockade: 'The flotillas do not violate international law — Israel does'

A vessel from the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza docked on the small island of Koufonisi, south of the island of Crete in Greece, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Photo: Eleftherios ELIS/AFP)
On Friday, the Israeli navy intercepted the Marinette, the last ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla, while it was still en route to the besieged Gaza Strip. The vessel was carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Palestinian enclave, which has been under constant Israeli bombardment for nearly two years, since Hamas's operation against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.The ship, flying the Polish flag and carrying six people on board, was intercepted about 43 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza while it was still in international waters, according to Al Jazeera.This was the 44th boat seized by the Israeli military as part of this recent flotilla initiative, none of which reached Gaza's waters. The interception, broadcast live on social media, has reignited questions about the legality of Israel's actions at sea. Israeli authorities have...
