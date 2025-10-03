'This position is not for teenagers': Activist questioned, released over remarks to Neemat Aoun

The First Lady of Lebanon, Neemat Aoun, on Feb. 27, 2025. (Credit: Archive photo Instagram/lbfirstlady)
“This position is not for teenagers. You represent the women of Lebanon.” This message to First Lady Neemat Aoun led to activist Abbas Zahri being summoned on Sept. 2 and questioned Monday by the Cybercrime Bureau, part of the Internal Security Forces (ISF). The move drew sharp criticism on social media.In an Aug. 12 Facebook post, Zahri, who is known to be close to Hezbollah circles, criticized the first lady for attending several recent social events, including the wedding of the son of a famous Lebanese designer who dresses her, Elie Saab. Profile Who is the new Lebanese first lady, Neemat Aoun? He noted that her predecessors often championed social causes.“In recent years, we have grown accustomed to the president’s wife taking on a humanitarian mission during her husband’s term. (Mona Hrawi, for example, took care of people...
“This position is not for teenagers. You represent the women of Lebanon.” This message to First Lady Neemat Aoun led to activist Abbas Zahri being summoned on Sept. 2 and questioned Monday by the Cybercrime Bureau, part of the Internal Security Forces (ISF). The move drew sharp criticism on social media.In an Aug. 12 Facebook post, Zahri, who is known to be close to Hezbollah circles, criticized the first lady for attending several recent social events, including the wedding of the son of a famous Lebanese designer who dresses her, Elie Saab. Profile Who is the new Lebanese first lady, Neemat Aoun? He noted that her predecessors often championed social causes.“In recent years, we have grown accustomed to the president’s wife taking on a humanitarian mission during her husband’s term. (Mona Hrawi, for example, took care of...