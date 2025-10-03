Trump decree for Qatar's security: True guarantee or means of leverage?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The move was sought for by Qatar and anticipated by the Gulf. It's a way to reassure regional countries about the United States' interest in their security, following Israeli strikes that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha on Sept. 9. On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the White House announced the signing of an executive order assuring the security of the small gas-rich emirate. The guarantee stipulates that Washington "must consider any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States." During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House on Monday, Sept. 29, U.S. President Donald Trump had already forced his guest to apologize to Doha by phone for violating its sovereignty and killing a Qatari security...

