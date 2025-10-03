Trump decree for Qatar's security: True guarantee or means of leverage?

US President Donald Trump talks with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha during his official visit on May 15, 2025. (File photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters)
The move was sought for by Qatar and anticipated by the Gulf. It's a way to reassure regional countries about the United States' interest in their security, following Israeli strikes that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha on Sept. 9. On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the White House announced the signing of an executive order assuring the security of the small gas-rich emirate. The guarantee stipulates that Washington "must consider any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States." During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House on Monday, Sept. 29, U.S. President Donald Trump had already forced his guest to apologize to Doha by phone for violating its sovereignty and killing a Qatari security...
