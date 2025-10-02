COMMENTARY
A broken song from Lebanon’s public schools
L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 02 October 2025 20:01
In Lebanon’s public schools, there are no uniforms. At best, there is a smock to protect one’s clothes.Teachers are poorly paid, even worse than in private schools. It takes extraordinary motivation to carry out what they consider a sacred duty. Lebanon owes much to its public schools, those fragile institutions once designed by leading architects but whose construction inevitably suffered from a lack of funds, leaving them porous and eroded by rust. In the news Beirut court shuts down renowned Ashrafieh daycare over 'multiple violations' Like everything tied to the state, the staff and management of public schools have become entangled in the chaos of electoral promises.Sectarian parties grabbed posts in public schools to fill them with their own supporters, disregarding qualifications and merit. Despite the meager salaries, these...
