Caught between two bad options, Hamas faces an impossible choice

Hamas is confronted with a dilemma as it prepares to decide on the peace plan.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 02 October 2025 19:53

Caught between two bad options, Hamas faces an impossible choice

A member of Hamas's armed wing during a march organized in Gaza in 2022. Mahmoud Hams/AFP

The pressure is immense. After Arab states, Israel and Western countries lined up behind the 20-point plan for Gaza unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 29, and all eyes are now on Hamas. Will it endorse the contents of the American document or not?For now, the media cacophony reflects the confusion within its ranks. A source close to the talks told AFP that “there are two opinions within Hamas” about the plan.On Tuesday, an associate of the movement said Hamas was “open to accepting the plan.” The next day, however, a senior Hamas official told the BBC that the group was likely to reject it as one that “serves Israel’s interests.” More on this In Trump's deal, the devil isn't just in the details One thing is certain: Hamas must respond soon, after the American president gave it “three to four days” to decideNo...
The pressure is immense. After Arab states, Israel and Western countries lined up behind the 20-point plan for Gaza unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 29, and all eyes are now on Hamas. Will it endorse the contents of the American document or not?For now, the media cacophony reflects the confusion within its ranks. A source close to the talks told AFP that "there are two opinions within Hamas" about the plan.On Tuesday, an associate of the movement said Hamas was "open to accepting the plan." The next day, however, a senior Hamas official told the BBC that the group was likely to reject it as one that "serves Israel's interests." More on this In Trump's deal, the devil isn't just in the details One thing is certain: Hamas must respond soon, after the American president gave it "three to four days" to decide
