A major book fair to mark USJ's 150th anniversary

On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) is organizing a book fair from Oct. 2 to 4 on its humanities campus (Rue de Damas).

Organized by USJ Press in collaboration with Operation 7th Day, the event brings together publishing houses, bookstores and online sales platforms. The program includes round-table discussions on the role of publishing in researchers' careers, the impact of reading, and several book signings by authors such as Nour Zein, Armand Pharès, George Haddad, Antoine Yazbek and Lela Shikhani.

The exhibition is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.