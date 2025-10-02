AUF launches project to integrate artificial intelligence into higher education in the Middle East

The Francophone University Agency (AUF) officially launched the project “Support for the integration of artificial intelligence in higher education in the Middle East” on September 11, by holding the first meeting of its steering committee online. Entirely funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, this project supports twelve universities in Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine in a reasoned, ethical, and effective integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for educational purposes. It aims to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of the participating institutions, while improving students’ employability by better preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow, which are being profoundly transformed by generative AI tools.

The Lebanese universities benefiting from the project are: The Lebanese University (UL), National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts (CNAM Liban), Antonine University, Notre Dame University (NDU) of Louaize, Al-Kafa’at University, and La Sagesse University (ULS).