Israel’s last-minute amendments to the Gaza plan revealed

The changes sparked anger among Arab countries. At the last minute, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to alter certain language in the American plan to end the war in Gaza.President Donald Trump then presented the plan to his Arab partners as a done deal, disregarding their objections.While these amendments may appear insignificant at first glance, they could lead Hamas to reject the plan, giving Israel a pretext to intensify its war of annihilation, or they could have sown the seed for a quasi-permanent Israeli military presence in the enclave.This puts Arab countries — who threw their weight behind the negotiations and the original plan, which they had approved after sharing their comments following a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 23 — in an awkward position, Axios...

