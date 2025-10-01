Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US AND SAUDI ARABIA

Confronted with Trump’s plan, MBS will have to break his ‘strategic silence’

Saudi Arabia has leverage over the U.S. president but still hesitates to use it to its full extent.

L'OLJ / By Joe Macaron, 01 October 2025 17:42

Confronted with Trump’s plan, MBS will have to break his ‘strategic silence’

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman crossing paths during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. (Credit: Eliot Blondet/AFP)

Silence can sometimes speak louder than words. That is how Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, manages his relationship with President Donald Trump.Rather than start a public confrontation, he relies on silence and calculated gestures to press Washington into reining in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In his 2024 book “War,” Bob Woodward quotes MBS telling Senator Lindsey Graham: “I don’t need uranium to make a bomb, I will buy one from Pakistan.” And he did.The White House has since sought to contain the fallout, as reflected in Trump’s rushed proposal for a Gaza peace plan, partially intended to limit or even reverse Saudi Arabia’s drift away from its traditional alliance with Washington. Dive deeper With his Gaza plan, Trump offers Arab states a poisoned apple When Trump returned to power in January,...
