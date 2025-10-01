Confronted with Trump’s plan, MBS will have to break his ‘strategic silence’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Silence can sometimes speak louder than words. That is how Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, manages his relationship with President Donald Trump.Rather than start a public confrontation, he relies on silence and calculated gestures to press Washington into reining in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In his 2024 book “War,” Bob Woodward quotes MBS telling Senator Lindsey Graham: “I don’t need uranium to make a bomb, I will buy one from Pakistan.” And he did.The White House has since sought to contain the fallout, as reflected in Trump’s rushed proposal for a Gaza peace plan, partially intended to limit or even reverse Saudi Arabia’s drift away from its traditional alliance with Washington. Dive deeper With his Gaza plan, Trump offers Arab states a poisoned apple When Trump returned to power in January,...

