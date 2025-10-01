Rajji receives credentials of new UAE ambassador to Lebanon, 8 months after embassy reopening

BEIRUT — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Rajji received on Wednesday the credentials of the new United Arab Emirates ambassador to Lebanon, Fahd Salem al-Kaabi, months after the reopening of the UAE embassy in Lebanon, which had been closed for years due to tensions with Hezbollah and its allies.

The ambassador arrived in Beirut on Tuesday. He was appointed on Sept. 8 by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Minister Rajji welcomed Tuesday “the return of UAE diplomatic representation in Lebanon to the level of ambassador after the strain that had overshadowed relations in the previous period," according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA). The minister also wished the ambassador success in his new duties.

The UAE announced in January 2025 the reopening of its embassy in Lebanon. Abu Dhabi also announced on May 4 the lifting of the travel ban to Lebanon. In 2021, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait recalled their diplomats from Lebanon following controversial remarks made by former Information Minister George Kurdahi concerning Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited Abu Dhabi in April and May respectively. Since taking office on Jan. 9, the president has also visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar, aiming to rebuild strained ties with Gulf monarchies.