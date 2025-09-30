Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday

DOHA — Qatar said it was set to hold talks with Egypt, Turkey and Hamas negotiators on Tuesday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, adding that Hamas would study it "responsibly."

Trump unveiled a plan in Washington calling for a cease-fire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of the group and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by the president himself.

Qatar and Egypt handed the proposal to Hamas on Monday, and "the (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference.

"There will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation."

The head of Egyptian intelligence and his Turkish counterpart were in Doha he said, to take part in negotiations.

"It is still too early to speak about responses, but we are truly optimistic that this plan, as we said, is a comprehensive one," Ansari added.

Following the announcement on Monday, Qatari authorities said they were ready to press for a truce in the Palestinian territory following an Israeli apology for its unprecedented strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha earlier this month.

Ansari added that the US had given security assurances to Qatar and Israel had promised not to attack it again.

"The security assurances and the commitments that were offered in the call yesterday [Monday] by President Trump and the Israeli prime minister were very clear and were under the guarantee of the US president that Qatar will never be attacked," Ansari said.

"We are content with the security assurances that we have received," he said, adding there had also been "a commitment by Israel not to attack Qatar again in its capacity or otherwise."

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, had led efforts to broker a comprehensive cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The last time Hamas negotiators met to discuss a peace proposal from Trump, Israel bombed the building in Doha where the delegation had gathered.

