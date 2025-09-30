Hamas reviews Trump's peace plan, Gaza official denounces it as 'legitimizing occupation' | LIVE

Bank of Israel holds rates, warns over Israel's growing isolation
The Bank of Israel kept short-term interest rates unchanged yesterday, citing Israel's push deeper into Gaza along with persistent inflation, while warning over the impact of the country's growing global isolation.
The central bank held its benchmark rate at 4.50 percent for the 14th meeting in a row, Reuters reports. In a news conference after the decision, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron cautioned that Israel's deteriorating reputation over Gaza could damage trade, foreign investment and the economy as a whole.
"Israel depends to a considerable extent on its participation in the global economy," Yaron said. "Therefore, Israel must do all that it can to strengthen its international standing, and thus ensure that the economy is open."
Opposition leaders in Israel express support for Trump plan
The head of the Israeli opposition Yisrael Beytenu party has expressed his support for Trump's Gaza peace plan, Times of Israel reports, joining several other opposition politicians, including Yair Lapid and Yair Golan.
“Every initiative that brings all the hostages home must be welcomed,” Avigdor Liberman wrote on X, citing a verse from the biblical book of Jeremiah stating that “your children shall return to their borders.”
Former prime minister Naftali Bennett has yet to weigh in, TOI notes. Bennett, a right-wing party leader who had helmed a broad coalition including left-wing and Arab parties, has become more vocal in recent weeks as he plots his political comeback.
Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for Doha bombing
Trump told reporters yesterday that he had hosted a trilateral call between Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani the day before during which, according to Axios, Netanyahu apologized to Thani for violating Qatari sovereignty in Israel's recent strike on Doha.
Citing a source familiar with the matter, Axios reports Netanyahu also expressed regret for the killing of a Qatari security officer.
Qatar had said it would not resume its mediation with Hamas until certain conditions were met, including receiving an apology from Israel for the Doha attack.
Hamas' negotiating team is reviewing Trump's plan
Hamas received a version of the plan last night via Qatari and Egyptian mediators and is currently meeting to study and discuss the proposal, Al Jazeera reports, citing diplomatic sources.
For its part, Islamic Jihad said yesterday in a statement that the plan is “a recipe for aggression” against the Palestinians. “What was announced at the press conference between Trump and Netanyahu is an American-Israeli agreement and represents the position of the entire Israeli establishment. It is a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people.”
The Palestinian Authority, which Trump said would have no role in governing Gaza, welcomed “Trump's efforts” to end the war in the Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Smotrich calls Netanyahu a 'tragedy of a leadership that has no true vision'
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Netanyahu for agreeing to Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, writing on X that the "the celebrations" concerning it are "absurd."
According to Smotrich, Netanyahu's approval of Trump's plan is "a tragedy of a leadership that offers no true vision," adding that he will hold consultations throughout the day today, Haaretz reports.
Allowing a Palestinian security force into Gaza and allowing Qatar to become a “central player” marks a “historic missed opportunity to finally break free from the shackles of Oslo, a resounding diplomatic failure, closing our eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of Oct. 7,” Smotrich wrote.
Smotrich and National Security Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir are both part of Netanyahu's coalition and have pushed for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza throughout the war.
According to Times of Israel, which obtained a copy of the plan, one of the points explicitly states: "No one will be forced to leave Gaza, but those who choose to leave will be allowed to return. Moreover, Gazans will be encouraged to remain in the Strip and offered an opportunity to build a better future there."
Senior Gaza official denounces Trump's plan as 'legitimizing the occupation'
The 20-point peace plan presented by Trump yesterday "does not represent a real, objective or fair solution," Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, wrote in a post on X.
"It is an attempt to impose a new guardianship that legitimizes the 'Israeli' occupation and strips our Palestinian people of their national, political, and human rights," he wrote. "Any proposals that ignore these rights and treat Gaza as a demilitarized security entity under international administration are categorically rejected by the Palestinian national collective consciousness."
Thawabta does not represent Hamas' political office, so this is not the organization's official Hamas reaction.
