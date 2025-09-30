Hamas reviews Trump's peace plan, Gaza official denounces it as 'legitimizing occupation' | LIVE

Smotrich calls Netanyahu a 'tragedy of a leadership that has no true vision'

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Netanyahu for agreeing to Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, writing on X that the "the celebrations" concerning it are "absurd."

According to Smotrich, Netanyahu's approval of Trump's plan is "a tragedy of a leadership that offers no true vision," adding that he will hold consultations throughout the day today, Haaretz reports.

Allowing a Palestinian security force into Gaza and allowing Qatar to become a “central player” marks a “historic missed opportunity to finally break free from the shackles of Oslo, a resounding diplomatic failure, closing our eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of Oct. 7,” Smotrich wrote.

Smotrich and National Security Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir are both part of Netanyahu's coalition and have pushed for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza throughout the war.

According to Times of Israel, which obtained a copy of the plan, one of the points explicitly states: "No one will be forced to leave Gaza, but those who choose to leave will be allowed to return. Moreover, Gazans will be encouraged to remain in the Strip and offered an opportunity to build a better future there."