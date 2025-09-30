Some points in the Trump plan 'require clarifications and negotiations,' says Qatari PM

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, stated Tuesday that the plan put forward by the Trump administration to end the war in Gaza "achieves a main objective": A halt to hostilities, but also "contains points requiring clarifications and negotiations."

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the Qatari official said Doha had delivered the document the previous day to the Hamas negotiating delegation, noting that "the discussion remained general" and that a response from the Palestinian group "will require agreement with the other factions."

"We hope that all parties will consider the proposal constructively and seize the opportunity to end the war," he added, emphasizing that "Hamas has acted responsibly and has pledged to study the plan."

Al-Thani also said his country’s priority is to "end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, the famine, displacement and killings." He said the document under discussion "sets out principles that need to be detailed and discussed," particularly the issue of Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and the proposed administration to govern the territory, which "will be addressed with Washington and does not concern Israel."

Regarding the Israeli strike on September 9 targeting the Hamas leaders in Doha, as they gathered to consider a previous cease-fire proposal put forward by the Trump administration, al-Thani said, "Netanyahu’s apologies are not a favor, they are the bare minimum," referring to the apology made by the Israeli prime minister to his Qatari counterpart during a phone call arranged by Donald Trump on Monday. "The most important thing is a commitment not to attack us again," he added.

The Qatari prime minister also said, "Arab and Islamic countries have worked to keep Palestinians on their land and to achieve a two-state solution," adding that "the current stage of negotiations is important," even if it "cannot produce a perfect formula," calling to "build on the current trajectory and make it effective."

Finally, he noted that Egypt and Turkey are taking part in ongoing discussions with the Palestinians, and that if the plan is accepted, "Arab and Islamic countries are ready to contribute to anything that supports the Palestinians." "Our main concern, after protecting our country, is how we can help end the war," he concluded.