Mohammad Chaar: Last tarboosh maker in Tripoli

At the heart of Tripoli, beneath the historic citadel, a narrow street beats to the slow rhythm of times gone by. Here, the old buildings, worn down by years — often centuries — lean tightly against each other, whispering ancient tales.

Their cracked and peeling facades still bear witness to a bygone glory. In this historic labyrinth, the air is heavy with a blend of earth, fresh vegetables and distant spices, punctuated by the lively cries of street vendors.

Children slip between carts, their laughter echoing against stone walls, while the voice of a vegetable seller — half call, half melody — feels like an ancestral invitation to buy. Amid this daily-life symphony hangs a humble wooden sign above an arch: Chaar Fez Factory. Its faded letters, like everything else, stand in quiet defiance of modernity.

Inside, another world

Just across the threshold, high ceilings and their shadows recall a time when artisans and merchants thrived here. At the center of the space, a lone machine hums softly — the beating heart of a craft on the edge of extinction. Shelves cover the walls, stacked with bright red tarabeesh [plural of tarboosh] adorned with tassels.

The air is thick and humid, steeped in the smell of boiled wool and sweat. A small fan spins weakly in a corner, unable to cut the heat. Seated among tools and threads, one man works tirelessly, his skilled hands breathing life into an almost forgotten art.

Mohammad Chaar, 38, is more than a craftsman: He is the last tarboosh maker in Lebanon, the final living link to a 125-year-old tradition.

His smile is constant and warm; his welcome is generous. Here, under the watchful eye of the citadel, Chaar clings to a legacy passed down from generation to generation, one woven in wool and stitched with memory.

Mohamad Chaar, 38 years old, is the only tarboosh craftsman left in Tripoli — and in Lebanon. (Credit: Rayanne Tawil)

Roots of a vanishing craft

“My ancestors made tarabeesh,” Chaar tells L’Orient Today, his voice calm, eyes bright with pride. “It’s a craft passed down for 125 years. My grandfather died when I was two, but the tools remained at home. As a child, I didn’t even know what a tarboosh was. I’d put anything on my head pretending it was one.”

The tarboosh — known internationally as the fez — is no ordinary hat. It once crowned men across Lebanon and the Ottoman Empire. For Chaar, it means family, culture, continuity.

At 14, curiosity pushed him to ask questions. Then, at 17, passion drove him to seek training, but Lebanon’s Civil War had silenced the workshops. “I went to Egypt to learn. There I discovered techniques and added my own touches, like embroidery and personalized designs.”

Bright red tarboosh hats adorn the shelves of the craftsman's shop. (Credit: Rayanne Tawil)

His innovations reach beyond tradition: wedding tarabeesh, custom names and even versions for women — bridging the past and the present.

Ritual of making

Seven years ago, Chaar moved into his current workshop, a space provided by Dar al-Fatwa inside a 700-year-old building. “Before, I rented a place in Tripoli, but the rent became too high,” he explains. “Now I mostly work for sheikhs and spiritual leaders, designing their headpieces.”

Despite this support, survival remains a challenge. NGOs such as Azm & Saade and the René Moawad Foundation offered loans and equipment, but government promises never materialized. “Many ministers say they’ll help. None have.”

The tarboosh-making process follows a precise ritual. Raw materials include bamboo stalks or fine wool imported from Egypt, Morocco and the Czech Republic. Boiled for 12 hours, the wool is then dyed a deep red — the color of dignity and status.

“We have 12 molds,” Chaar explains, pulling out his measuring tape. “Each size fits a different head. The wool is placed on the mold, heated and dampened, then glued at the edges. A leather band is added inside to protect the wool. The cardboard top is pressed into shape, and finally, the tassel is sewn on.”

Though it takes 10 minutes to form one, mastery requires years. “The first one I made was 90 percent perfect. The second was flawless.”

A dying art form. (Credit: Rayanne Tawil)

Fading culture

Still, the tarboosh is slipping into memory. “Since 2018, my income has dropped. I earn barely $100 a month. Sometimes I work in Iraq, but I can’t leave my family — especially my sick father.”

His clients are few but loyal: folklore troupes, dance groups, cultural enthusiasts and sheikhs who wear their headpieces with pride. “Some young people buy them as gifts, others bring their grandfather’s tarboosh for repair. But many just take photos without buying,” he adds, with some disappointment. “The interest is there, but it’s not enough.”

For Chaar, reality is stark. “I’m the last tarboosh maker in Lebanon. I teach my children, but I don’t encourage them. It’s no longer a career.” Once widespread across Lebanon, especially in towns like Aley and Jbeil, the craft now faces competition from cheap imports. Yet his passion holds steady.

“If this craft disappears, Lebanon will lose part of its soul. The tarboosh is the centerpiece of traditional dress. I ask the government and organizations to protect and support us. We need a syndicate for cultural artisans. We shouldn’t have to pay to participate in festivals. We are part of Lebanon’s cultural heritage.”

Outside, the vegetable seller calls again. Children’s laughter still rings. The stones of the citadel stand silent witness to the struggle of a man holding tight onto a craft that carries a nation’s memory.