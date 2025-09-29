Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
The stakes of Trump-Netanyahu meeting in Washington

For the fourth time since taking office, the U.S. president hosts the Israeli prime minister — this time with a Gaza plan he aims to push.

By Laure-Maïssa FARJALLAH, 29 September 2025 17:37

The stakes of Trump-Netanyahu meeting in Washington

A banner displayed on a building in Jerusalem calls for an end to the war in Gaza beneath the portrait of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump, as far-right protesters reject any potential agreement with Hamas, on January 13, 2025. Menahem Kahana/AFP

Despite apparent differences, past meetings have often played to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advantage. He previously persuaded U.S. President Donald Trump to strike Iranian nuclear sites while refusing any agreement to end the Gaza war. This time, however, Trump has categorically rejected the annexation of the West Bank after securing the backing of Arab and Muslim leaders and representatives for a plan on Gaza. The mood in the Middle East How Israel has become the main source of regional instability in the eyes of the Gulf "We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done," he boasted Sunday, Sept. 28, on Truth Social. This puts pressure on Netanyahu, as the American president’s credibility and his ambition to win a Nobel...
