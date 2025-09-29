The stakes of Trump-Netanyahu meeting in Washington

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Despite apparent differences, past meetings have often played to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advantage. He previously persuaded U.S. President Donald Trump to strike Iranian nuclear sites while refusing any agreement to end the Gaza war. This time, however, Trump has categorically rejected the annexation of the West Bank after securing the backing of Arab and Muslim leaders and representatives for a plan on Gaza. The mood in the Middle East How Israel has become the main source of regional instability in the eyes of the Gulf "We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done," he boasted Sunday, Sept. 28, on Truth Social. This puts pressure on Netanyahu, as the American president’s credibility and his ambition to win a Nobel...

