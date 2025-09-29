Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NARRATIVE

Lebanon and the urgency of living

Perhaps it is because, here in Lebanon, life so often slips away from us that we cling to it even more. Therefore, living — fully and excessively — becomes both a vow and a duty.

By Gilles Khoury, 29 September 2025 10:45

Lire cet article en Français
Lebanon and the urgency of living

(Credit: Michele Aoun)

Paris, last week, on an evening of torrential rain. E. and I meet for the first time since returning from Beirut.The summer "over there" already feels distant, a blur. All that remains of "there" are a few sun-soaked memories left on our skin. The tastes and smells of home carried with us in our luggage. E. tells me that from "there," what remains for her, sadly, is bitterness and, in any case, immense incomprehension."Honestly, I can't believe it was such a party, so wild, such total euphoria in Beirut. As if we had forgotten that the South was still occupied, still being bombed every day, that people still have not been able to return to their villages and homes. I don't want to judge, but this is the first time that the gap between Lebanese people has felt so shocking. I don't want to...
Paris, last week, on an evening of torrential rain. E. and I meet for the first time since returning from Beirut.The summer "over there" already feels distant, a blur. All that remains of "there" are a few sun-soaked memories left on our skin. The tastes and smells of home carried with us in our luggage. E. tells me that from "there," what remains for her, sadly, is bitterness and, in any case, immense incomprehension."Honestly, I can't believe it was such a party, so wild, such total euphoria in Beirut. As if we had forgotten that the South was still occupied, still being bombed every day, that people still have not been able to return to their villages and homes. I don't want to judge, but this is the first time that the gap between Lebanese people has felt so shocking. I don't want to...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top